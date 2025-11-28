Free Trial
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HYZD traded up 0.1% to $22.475 with about 18,262 shares changing hands (roughly a 60% decline from average volume) and its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages near $22.47 and $22.41.
  • The fund raised its monthly dividend from $0.11 to $0.12, implying an annualized yield of about 6.4%, with the dividend paid Oct. 30 and an ex‑dividend date of Oct. 28.
  • Institutional interest is rising—most notably, LPL Financial increased its position by 38.7% to roughly 1,017,141 shares, and several other firms also added or initiated stakes.
  Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.4750. Approximately 18,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 45,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,747 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that's long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

