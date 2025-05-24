WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

WISeKey International Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of WKEY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

