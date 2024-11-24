Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Senvest Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 6.5% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.04% of Wix.com worth $186,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wix.com alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $190,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 244,424 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WIX opened at $217.20 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $220.22. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wix.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wix.com wasn't on the list.

While Wix.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here