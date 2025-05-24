Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.16.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of WIX stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

