WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.13 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.11%. WNS's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $76.50 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded WNS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research downgraded WNS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WNS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $76.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 1,161.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 143.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WNS by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,405 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

