WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 680,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session's volume of 568,489 shares.The stock last traded at $55.73 and had previously closed at $56.47.

Get WNS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised WNS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WNS (NYSE:WNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 19.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,161.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,568 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company's stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WNS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WNS wasn't on the list.

While WNS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here