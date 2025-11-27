Wolfe Research Cuts Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $285.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $308.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Wolfe Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock's current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.79.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $241.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.76.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 69.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,793 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,071 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

