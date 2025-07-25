Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session's volume of 34,662 shares.The stock last traded at $157.59 and had previously closed at $160.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wolters Kluwer to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $1.3372 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer's previous dividend of $0.77.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Further Reading

