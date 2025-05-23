Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.04. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 94,334 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.4%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

