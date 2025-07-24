Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Woodward Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.24. 275,552 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,192. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. Woodward has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $259.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Woodward's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 684.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 35.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here