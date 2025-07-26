Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2,790.97 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.56%.

Get Woori Bank alerts: Sign Up

Woori Bank Price Performance

WF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,172. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woori Bank stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC's holdings in Woori Bank were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woori Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woori Bank wasn't on the list.

While Woori Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here