Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.4839.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $179,184.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,344.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 over the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finivi Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.3% during the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Workday by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. Workday has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $257.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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