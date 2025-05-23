Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.93.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Workday by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 273 shares of the software maker's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

