Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Westpark Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Westpark Capital from $315.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Westpark Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.93.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $242.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Workday by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 273 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

