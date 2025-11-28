Free Trial
Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Down 5.3% - Here's What Happened

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) fell 5.3% to $8.23 on Friday, trading as low as $8.23 on very light volume (275 shares, about 80% below the average session volume).
  • Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Worley from a "hold" to a "moderate buy" on Sept. 2, and the company currently carries a consensus rating of Buy.
  • Worley recently paid a $0.1295 per share dividend (record Sept. 9, paid Oct. 16), which the article reports as a 267.0% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Worley from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Worley Stock Down 5.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Worley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Articles

