W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.19.

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W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. W.R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at W.R. Berkley

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui bought 112,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,099,107.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,780,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,243,948,490. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,775,275 shares of company stock worth $536,714,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 22.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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