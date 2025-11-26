Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Get WUW alerts: Sign Up

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG ( ETR:WUW Get Free Report ) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.90 and last traded at €13.92. 14,317 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

