Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Wüstenrot & Württembergische logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 1.4% intraday to €13.92 (low €13.90) on Wednesday, with 14,317 shares traded after a prior close of €14.12.
  • Stock is trading near its 50‑day (€13.94) and 200‑day (€13.99) moving averages; the company has a market cap of about $1.31 billion and valuation metrics of P/E 30.8 and PEG 0.33.
  • Wüstenrot & Württembergische is a German insurer offering housing loans and savings, life & health, and property/casualty insurance products.
  • Interested in Wüstenrot & Württembergische? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW - Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.90 and last traded at €13.92. 14,317 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.12.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 1.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wüstenrot & Württembergische Right Now?

Before you consider Wüstenrot & Württembergische, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wüstenrot & Württembergische wasn't on the list.

While Wüstenrot & Württembergische currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
My No. 1 money move as AI bubble fears spiral (Black Friday savings inside)
My No. 1 money move as AI bubble fears spiral (Black Friday savings inside)
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines