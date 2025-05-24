W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

