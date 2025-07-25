Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.98.

Get WH alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 858,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 167,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company's lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here