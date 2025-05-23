Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 146.2% increase from Wynn Macau's previous dividend of $0.08.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of WYNMY opened at $6.75 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

WYNMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Macau to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

