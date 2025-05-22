Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 522,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,515. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

