Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI - Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,641,495 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up about 100.0% of Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Li Auto worth $192,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 55.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

LI opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.94.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

