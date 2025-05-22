XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 64,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,128. The company has a market cap of $979.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $51,460,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company's stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $8,855,000. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 11,892.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company's stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

