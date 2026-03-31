XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS Pensions Group plc ( LON:XPS Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.24 and traded as low as GBX 276.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 278.50, with a volume of 384,923 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Snehal Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total transaction of £176,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.

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