Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 594,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session's volume of 447,122 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Yalla Group Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Yalla Group by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

