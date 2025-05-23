Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 5.5% - What's Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 427,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 452,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Yalla Group Stock Down 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.88 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Yalla Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

