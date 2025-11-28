Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $6.87. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamaha Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

