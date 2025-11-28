Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Trading Down 4.8% - Time to Sell?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 913.0%. Yankuang Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

