Yatra Online (YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

Yatra Online Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 0.89. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

