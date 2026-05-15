YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the company's current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.58.

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YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $40.64 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.The business had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in YETI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,661,920 shares of the company's stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 519,102 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,293,164 shares of the company's stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 16,553.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,747 shares of the company's stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 743,257 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 107,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting YETI

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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