YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Here's Why

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 550,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,121,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.47.

YETI Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $135,356,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $51,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 780.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company's stock worth $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,622 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in YETI by 101.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company's stock worth $67,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,072 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,496,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

