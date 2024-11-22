Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 4.2% - What's Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 15,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Youdao Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. Youdao had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,445 shares of the company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company's stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

