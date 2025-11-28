Free Trial
Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $11.01 to $10.30 and last traded at $10.30 on very light volume (145 shares).
  • Strong liquidity and low leverage: the company reports a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, and the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($9.15) and 200‑day ($8.34) moving averages.
  • Dividend paid: Yue Yuen paid a $0.2046 dividend (record 9/16, ex‑div 9/15, paid 10/24); MarketBeat quoted an unusually high 849% yield for this payout, which appears anomalous.
Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.30. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 849.0%.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

