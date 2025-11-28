Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:YUEIY Get Free Report ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.30. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 849.0%.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

