Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ADP

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $9.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing's current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing's FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $321.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $323.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.90. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

