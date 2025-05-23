Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines' current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.56.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,490. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

