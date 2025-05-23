Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ARW

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics' current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics' FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,763 shares of company stock worth $824,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,089,000 after purchasing an additional 730,408 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

