Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts: Sign Up

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and sold 19,124 shares valued at $235,730. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grocery Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grocery Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Grocery Outlet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here