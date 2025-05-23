Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for APA's current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA's Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.53.

APA opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. APA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in APA by 5,718.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company's stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

