Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ball

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.00.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball's payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

