Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM's current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM's Q1 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $1,818,305. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 965.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 889,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $136,657,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

