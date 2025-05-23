Zacks Research Comments on AES's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for AES's current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised AES from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AES has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,275.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,131 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

