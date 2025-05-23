Zacks Research Comments on Sabre's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sabre's current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of SABR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Sabre has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sabre by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 194,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

