Zacks Research Comments on Spire's FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Spire in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Spire's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Spire alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $418,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $73,254,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $69,889,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spire wasn't on the list.

While Spire currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here