Zacks Research Downgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Strong Sell

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.06.

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Ecolab Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $264.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $243.15 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $250.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,323,899.50. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michel D. Doukeris acquired 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,108. This trade represents a 1,345.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,327,693 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,649,026,000 after buying an additional 137,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,622,035 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,788,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,883,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,069,468,000 after acquiring an additional 441,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,339 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,472,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,334,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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