Zacks Research Estimates Sealed Air's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air's current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air's FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

