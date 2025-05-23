Zacks Research Forecasts TC Energy's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. TC Energy's payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,397,978 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,096,739,000 after purchasing an additional 710,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,325,558,000 after buying an additional 2,644,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $935,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455,740 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $824,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $802,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

