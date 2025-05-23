Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for BR Q3 Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions' current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions' Q4 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

