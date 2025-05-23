Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for MLM FY2025 Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $19.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.53. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials' current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials' Q4 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $610.69.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

