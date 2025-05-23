Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for HST FY2026 Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts' current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.83 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,553,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,195 shares of the company's stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 430,691 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

