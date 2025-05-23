Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Amgen FY2025 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $20.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.16. The consensus estimate for Amgen's current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen's Q1 2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Amgen's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average is $287.05. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

